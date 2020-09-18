Chrissy Teigen has debuted the stunning bedroom where she and her husband John Legend are staying at their temporary rental home. She shared a look on Instagram shortly after opening up about her struggles with a "difficult" third pregnancy, and Japanese food company Sandoitchi came to her house to give John a cooking lesson.

Chrissy and John's bedroom

"The guys from the incredible @sando.itchi just taught John to make me their famous Japanese egg sandwich – delivered to my bed [cry face emoji]," she captioned the post.

"Thank you so much Elie @foodbeast for helping set this up! I slid into the DM's hard where they posted about them and it all worked out! Can't wait to show you guys on @cravingsbychrissyteigen."

The room is decorated with white walls and wooden floors, as well as a feature wall with black and white wallpaper designed to replicate twigs. Chrissy and John have a wooden bed with a cream quilted headboard and lilac and cream bed linen, and a cream quilted stool at the end.

At one side of the room, a wooden dresser is mounted upon the wall with an orchid and lemon plant in a black pot on top.

Chrissy and John's entrance hall at their former home

Chrissy and John are staying at the rental home after announcing that they are selling their Beverly Hills house for £17.8million. It looks as though they are still on the hunt for their next permanent property, but if the former is anything to go by, it's set to be seriously mind-blowing.

It features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as an incredible entrance hall with 33-foot ceilings and a curved staircase with a mezzanine level and breathtaking views overlooking the back garden, swimming pool and canyons beyond. They moved into the home in 2016 after purchasing it from Rihanna in 2016, and called upon interiors designer Don Stewart, who also designed Kanye West's space, to curate their house.

