Naga Munchetty has opened up about her and her husband James Haggar's decision not to have children, revealing that she has been branded "wicked" in the past.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga, who has been married to TV director James for 16 years, said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 45, added: "I'm past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: 'Oh, you can't have them?'

"I think people find it unusual that both in the relationship have agreed or decided or come to the conclusion that they don't want children."

Naga went on to say that "funnily enough" she is "really good with babies". "I think I don't have that anxiety, so I can actually stop them crying," she said. "Which always surprises all of my friends with newborn babies because they're always a little bit scared when I take them."

The TV star and her husband James tied the knot in 2004 and live in Hertfordshire with their two cats. Naga has previously revealed the secret to their lasting happy marriage, telling The Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

Of their shared sporting passion, Naga added: "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship.

"It gives us a few hours together when we're walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

