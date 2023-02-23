Naga Munchetty is always perfectly presented when she hosts BBC Breakfast.

Despite the early start, the 47-year-old is immaculate on the morning show – so her latest confession has come as a surprise to fans.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's off-air comment caught in technical blunder

Loading the player...

Naga recently shared a new selfie with her followers on Instagram, along with a candid admission.

She wrote: "First outdoor run of 2023. Ooh lovely and refreshing. (Yes, I slept in my make-up) [face palm emoji]."

Fans were quick to comment on the post – and were full of compliments for the news host.

DISCOVER: Everything Naga Munchetty has said about her rarely-seen husband James Haggar

"Your 'slept in make-up' looks better than my 'fresh on make-up," one told Naga. "With or without the make-up… your eyes have it," a second shared.

A third wrote: "Good work. Slept in your make up? you rock star!" And a fourth joked: "Please tell me what makeup! I wake up looking like Uncle Fester!"

READ: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty left heartbroken: 'This stopped us in our tracks'

MORE: Naga Munchetty recalls moment she left in tears after being called 'useless' by bosses

It comes after Naga spoke out about receiving criticism from viewers about her outfits on BBC Breakfast – far more than her co-star Charlie Stayt.

"I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to," she told the Radio Times.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt issued stern warning

WOW! Naga Munchetty's eclectic Hertfordshire home has the boldest interiors

"Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."

This isn't the first time that Naga has addressed negative comments about her wardrobe. Back in July last year, she responded to a viewer who tweeted about a brown silk dress she was wearing. They wrote: "That reminds me @TVNaga01, I must put the black bin bags out today [winking emoji]," prompting Naga to respond: "That's funny x."

She also addressed the criticism in a previous interview with the Daily Mirror. "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine - but I'm not there to be abused," she said.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.