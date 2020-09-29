Top toys for Christmas 2020: Amazon predicts these will be the most popular on Santa's wish lists

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Did you know there are fewer than 100 days left until Christmas? And with the clock ticking on the countdown to the festive season, it’s never too early to get shopping! Choosing the most joy-inducing Christmas gifts for our kids isn’t always easy, so every shortcut is welcome. Amazon is thankfully making it easy by unveiling its Toys We Love 2020 list, revealing the toys boys and girls will have on their wish lists this year.

RELATED: The 12 best Amazon bargains on Christmas toys right now: from L.O.L to Paw Patrol, Monopoly and more

Experts at the online retailer have studied the latest toy trends in order to serve up this helpful list predicting the most popular toys for Christmas 2020.

RELATED: Amazon is selling L.O.L Dolls at up to 60% off!

And what are the top toys for Christmas 2020? On Amazon’s Toys We Love list, you’ll find red hot buys for LOL Surprise, Minecraft, Paw Patrol and Marvel themed toys, as well as everything from cutting edge STEM gifts for the science-loving kid in your life to family classic games like Monopoly.

With social distancing measures likely to be in place, online shopping is definitely the way to go to get ahead of Christmas shopping – and don’t forget Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for 13 October! So shop now or bookmark this story for easy shopping and discounts on the day.

Amazon’s top toys: Boys & girls aged 0-2 years

Your little one can give you some 'help' around the house with this realistic toy vacuum

Dyson Toy vacuum, Was £25/$39.99 NOW £17.99/$26.99, Amazon

LEGO is always a bit hit for the holiday season – and we love this model of Princess Ariel's home under the sea

LEGO Disney Princess Ariel’s Undersea Castle, £24.99/$38.95 Amazon

Amazon’s top toys: Boys & girls aged 3-5 years

This lively pink flamingo doesn't just sing – it also mimics what you say, eats, wiggles and poops!

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo, £25.98/$19.34, Amazon

Encourage your child's inner musician with this 10-piece musical instrument set

Melissa & Doug Band in a Box, Was £19.67, NOW £17.60, Amazon

Realistic toy pets are definitely a Christmas 2020 trend, and Amazon predicts the special child in your life will love this dog that they will need to feed, walk and clean up after, preparing them for a real-life furry companion

furReal Poopalots Big Wags Interactive Pet Toy, £19.99/$19.97, Amazon

Every bow-bedecked box contains a party-themed L.O.L. doll plus 8 surprises including shoes, fashion, accessories and more – collect all 12 dolls!

L.O.L. Surprise! Doll plus 8 accessories, £11.99/$10.88, Amazon

Your child can take their Bluey figures for a ride in the Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle, which comes with one Bandit figure plus 2 Surfboards that fit in the roof rack

Bluey 4WD family vehicle, £34.99/$32.88, Amazon

Amazon’s top toys: Boys & girls aged 6-8 years

This 11-inch cuddly version of the Mandalorian breakout star is set to be a HUGE hit with kids this Christmas

Baby Yoda plush toy, £24.99/$18.49, Amazon

The newest incarnation of Barbie – the Fashionista – comes in 35 skin tones, multiple body types, including differently-abled dolls, and 94 different hairstyles so there's one for every child to see themselves reflected at playtime. Every doll, of course is super stylish, wearing the latest trends and don't worry, there are lots of Kens to choose from too!

Barbie Fashionista doll, from £9.95/$7.88, Amazon

Described as a combination logic game, marble run, and STEM toy, the Gravity Maze, which consists of a game grid, nine towers, a target piece and three marbles, is fun for the whole family. The brain game has 60 challenges, ranging from beginner to expert, and is great for anyone aged eight and up

ThinkFun Gravity Maze, £39.20/$29.99, Amazon

This cool gift combines two of today's kids' favourite things – LEGO and Minecraft – in a 562-piece set that will ignite their imaginations. Suitable for kids 8+.

LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid, £64.97/$68, Amazon

Amazon’s top toys: Boys & girls aged 9-11 years

A collection of over 15 no-fuss science and STEM experiments to do at home, from creating water tornadoes or an erupting volcano, to growing a crystal

National Geographic Earth Science Kit, £34.99/$29.99, Amazon

A no-sew DIY quilt kit to create a super soft fleece blanket

Fleece quilt kit, £25.54/$19.99, Amazon

Relive the adventures of Star Wars at home with this five-strong collection featuring R2-D2, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Luke Skywalker

Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set, £29.99/$29.99, Amazon

Amazon’s top toys for boys & girls aged 12+

Could this game BE any more fun? This Monopoly board with a Friends twist features properties like Central Perk and tokens like Monica's chef's hat and Phoebe's guitar.

'Friends' the TV Series Monopoly, £20/$22.75, Amazon

The festive season's hottest card game involves throwing soft foam burritos at them – we think it's pretty clear that kids will love to play this new take on dodgeball

Throw Throw Burrito game, £19.99/$24.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.