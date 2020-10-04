Rebecca Adlington and Andrew Parsons reveal their baby's gender

Olympic swimming star Rebecca Adlington and her boyfriend Andy Parsons reveal she is expecting a baby boy in an exclusive interview and photoshoot in this week’s HELLO! magazine.

MORE: Pregnant Rebecca Adlington shows off growing baby bump in swimsuit

The couple found out their baby’s gender during a recent scan and say they were left in no doubt that they’re expecting a son, which is due on 27 Feburary. “He was on his back with his legs wide open showing us his full package,” Becky, 31, says. “I couldn’t stop laughing. It was such a funny, joyous moment.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Rebecca Adlington and boyfriend Andy Parsons on their HELLO! shoot

She added that she and Andy have always been convinced the couple’s first child together is a boy. “We had a feeling and so did our friends and family,” says Becky, who has a five-year-old daughter, Summer, with her ex-husband Harry Needs. “I feel different this time. I’m bigger and I’ve been craving carbs and savoury things, not sweet things like I did with Summer.”

MORE: Rebecca Adlington sets record straight as she poses with partner Andrew and ex-husband Harry

The happy couple are expecting a baby boy!

MORE: Rebecca Adlington expecting first child with Andrew Parsons

Becky and Andy, 30, a facilities manager, met via the dating app Bumble in January 2018 and the couple moved in together last summer. They live ten minutes away from Harry, who co-parents Summer – but despite their closeness, he did not move in with the couple during lockdown as some reports suggested

“We used to meet up with Harry for a dog walk but we weren’t living together,” Becky says. “We explained this to the press who contacted us at the time but they wrote it anyway. We shared Summer during lockdown and had her three days each; she adjusted really well.”

Rebecca first shared the news in September

In the interview, the Olympian also talks for the first time about her ex-husband’s recent revelation that he is bisexual and says Harry, 28, to whom she remains close, will be part of her new baby’s life.

“Regardless of his sexuality we’ve always supported each other,” she says. “When you care for another human being you want that person to be well, no matter what they’re going through. You’ve got to be there for those people in your life. Summer is the priority for both of us and we always put her first and I think that’s why we get on so well.

“Harry is really excited about the baby. He has always known I wanted more kids and he was really happy for Andy and offered to help if he needs any tips. He’s been brilliant. Our child will get to know Harry as well.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.