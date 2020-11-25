Rebecca Adlington opened up about how she has found it difficult being pregnant during the UK's second coronavirus lockdown.

READ: Rebecca Adlington reveals unexpected way she met boyfriend Andy Parsons

The Olympic swimmer, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Andy Parsons in February 2021, took to Instagram to share a photo of her blossoming baby bump in a fitted pink jumper.

In the caption, Rebecca explained she felt as though she was "going to burst into tears for no reason at all."

She continued: "I’m 26 weeks now and I know sooo many people who are pregnant but I would love to hear how others have found it. As much as I don’t want to moan, pregnancy during this global pandemic has been a challenge.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington reveals daughter Summer's surprising reaction to pregnancy news

"Andy hasn’t been allowed to come to any hospital appointments, many of my friends and family I still haven’t seen, no baby shower, I only met my midwife for the first time last week so it’s felt a lot more disconnected and I’m not even allowing myself to think about the possibility of having to give birth by myself. That terrifies me.

SHOP: 26 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more

Rebecca and Andy are also currently extending their house meaning they are without a kitchen for two months – a prospect that would be stressful for any couple, let alone one whose baby boy is due in three months!

The Olympian revealed she is terrified at the thought of giving birth by herself

But there is one member of the family that is particularly looking forward to meeting the new arrival – Rebecca's five-year-old daughter Summer, whom she shares with ex-husband Harry Needs.

"I can’t wait to get to the exciting bit now of buying bits and coming up with names (any suggestions welcome). Summer is beyond excited too. She made him a card at school yesterday so she has something to give him when he arrives... absolutely melts me!!!" she concluded.

Fans were quick to reassure Rebecca in the comments section, with one writing: "You won't have to birth alone - partners are allowed, fear not. As well as your midwife you are allowed a birth partner x."

A second added: "I think 26-29 weeks so hard!! I was knackered, then I read the baby doubles in size these weeks - so it’s no wonder!" Meanwhile, suggested names included Archer, based on cupid on Valentine's Day, Johnny and Sebastian.

RELATED: Pregnant Rebecca Adlington shows off growing baby bump in swimsuit