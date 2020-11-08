John Caudwell and partner Modesta Vzesniauskaite expecting first child together - find out gender Congratulations to the couple!

Entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell and his Lithuanian partner Modesta Vzesniauskaite have announced, exclusively in HELLO!, that they are expecting their first child together – a baby boy – in the spring.

"I'm very excited," says John, 68, who is father to Rebekah, 40, Libby, 32, Rufus, 24, Scarlett, 18, and Jacobi, 16, and is looking forward to welcoming his sixth child. "Most men think the majority of their parenting is done by time they're 50, but with a new baby on the way, I've still got a long way to go so I'd better stay fit and healthy.

"I'll help with the nappies and the feeds, just as I did with my other children," adds the Caudwell Children charity founder. "I'm looking forward to the screaming and the terrible twos and all those magical moments."

Former Olympic cyclist Modesta, 37, who has an eight-year-old son Leonardo from her first marriage, tells HELLO!: "I think I've been searching all my life for a man like him. I don't need the luxury, just someone kind I can trust and who respects me. John gives me all of that. I love that life is an adventure with him and we're so happy. He's my everything, and I can't wait for our baby boy to be born."

The generous businessman, who set up the charity 20 years ago to improve the lives of sick and disabled children, brought up his children to share his passion for helping others. He plans to instil the same humanitarian values in his new son.

"I want him to have a social conscience and a responsibility to make the world a better place," says John whose £1.56bn fortune sees him named annually in the Sunday Times Rich List.

He started out working in a tyre factory before setting up Phones4U in 1987, which he sold 19 years later for £1.46bn. "I have never spoilt my children with material things. I shower them with love and affection instead."

