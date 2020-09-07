Rebecca Adlington sets record straight as she poses with partner Andrew and ex-husband Harry The Olympic swimmer recently announced she is pregnant with her second child

Rebecca Adlington recently announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Andrew Parsons, and on Sunday she shared the most touching picture of her "family".

The lovely snap featured her current partner Andrew, her ex-husband Harry Needs and their daughter Summer as well as her and Harry's best friend Michael Gunning, who is also Summer's godfather.

Rebecca and Andrew are expecting their first child together

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "My family. A couple of months back @itsok_campaign got in touch to ask if I wanted to design a T-shirt for them. I openly admitted I'm not a creative arty person but I knew straight away to ask @harryneeds to help! We are honoured to put this design together for people out there. Mental health affects everyone, my family included and these T-shirt's are to raise money for @mindcharity and the work they do is so important."

The 31-year-old then added several hashtags denying that she and Harry are still living together under the same roof.

"#nowearentlivingtogether #separatehouseholds #family," she said.

The Olympic swimmer already has a daughter, Summer, from her marriage to Harry Needs

Fans were quick to praise the picture, with one writing: "Your family is unconventional and absolutely LOVE how you are all getting on and making it work. Summer is surrounded by fantastic people and lots of love. And a great cause you are supporting - so very important."

A second follower remarked: "Please don’t explain yourself to people, you and your family are doing amazing. A real example of blending, respect for each other and all families being equal."

"Even if you were all living together it's nobody's business, it's what's best for your family x," a third said.