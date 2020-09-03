Rebecca Adlington expecting first child with Andrew Parsons The athlete announced the news on Instagram

Rebecca Adlington is expecting her first child with boyfriend Andrew Parsons.

MORE: Rebecca Adlington reveals her must-bake lockdown recipe with daughter Summer - and it couldn't be easier

Sharing a photo of herself and Andrew holding a photo of a baby scan, Rebecca wrote: "Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington at the Pride of Sport Awards

Also in the photo was Rebecca's five-year-old daughter Summer, who she shares with Harry Needs.

MORE: Rebecca Adlington shares rare picture of boyfriend Andrew Parsons as they enjoy date night

Rebecca shared the happy news on Instagram

MORE: Rebecca Adlington reveals she found out ex-husband Harry Needs was bisexual last year

Rebecca and Harry remain close friends since their split in 2016, and Harry has since come out as bisexual.

As for Rebecca and Andrew, the pair have been dating since early 2018 and went Instagram public with their romance that summer when they attended the wedding of Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick together.

Rebecca and Summer

Taking to Instagram at the time, the 31-year-old shared a gorgeous series of photos from the big day, including one of them posing in the venue's grounds in Surrey, and wrote next to it: "The beautiful wedding of @tomparkerofficial and @being_kelsey #funwedding #dancing #singing#tomandkelseygotmarried."

Later that year, the Olympic medal winner opened up about her new relationship to HELLO! revealing that her daughter had adjusted to her new boyfriend.

"Her and Andy get on really, really well," Rebecca told HELLO! at the Pride of Sport Awards. "We don't live together, they only see each other once a week but we just really get on, he's great with kids. She's kind of happy playing, she's just great. I think three is a good age. She's not in her teenage years so it hasn't been too challenging yet."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.