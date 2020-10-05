Royal mums' pregnancy cravings revealed – from Duchess Kate to Princess Diana These regal mothers are just like us

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank and the royal mum-to-be may well be experiencing some cravings just like the rest of us do.

In pregnancy, women often find they crave new foods or go off things they normally enjoy. An old wives' tale has it that women eat more salty foods if expecting a boy and sweet treats if carrying a girl – whether this is actually true or not, who knows?!

It got us thinking about other royal mums and what they craved during their pregnancies. From the Duchess of Cambridge to the late Princess Diana, discover these regal ladies' past food preferences below…

MORE: These are the most popular royal-inspired baby names of 2020

Loading the player...

WATCH: The cutest royal baby moments!

The Duchess of Cambridge

When Duchess Kate was expecting her first child, Prince George, in 2013, the royal seemed to crave takeaways!

At seven months pregnant, Kate enjoyed a homemade vegetable curry cooked for her by Indian couple Chan Shingadia and her husband Hash, who runs the Spar shop in Kate's village of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

MORE: Royal kids' most mischievous moments

Kate craved curry when expecting Prince George

"She likes my wife's cooking," said 53-year-old Hash at the time. "We cook for her mum and family," and Chan hinted that the dish was a vegetarian one. "I'm vegetarian, I only cook vegetarian curry," she told The Sun.

And according to US Weekly, the wife of Prince William was also partial to pizza while pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte. The publication revealed how she ordered three pizzas to her suite at New York's Carlyle hotel which included spicy sausage and prosciutto toppings.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle is known for her healthy diet and fitness routine, so it's no surprise that she stuck to similar eating habits while pregnant with her baby boy Archie Harrison.

In the biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors mention what foods the Duchess preferred when expecting.

MORE: What will Princess Eugenie call her baby? These two names are favourites!

Meghan likes to follow a healthy diet

Meghan's mum Doria had arrived at Frogmore Cottage to help her daughter prepare for the birth. "While it was a comfort to have her mum with her," says the book, "Harry was constantly looking after his wife as well, making sure she was physically comfortable and getting her snacks."

"Guacamole and crudities was as close as she got to junk food. Not because she doesn't like it; she just didn't crave it."

Princess Diana

Back in 2012, the MailOnline revealed what the late Princess Diana had craved during her pregnancy with Prince William.

Diana went off tomatoes when pregnant with William

In a note to her chef Mervyn Wycherley, Diana wrote: "To Mervie, please could I have a bacon sandwich for breakfast and a much-needed rest from our friend the tomato! D."

So it was a dose of salty protein for the royal but tomatoes were firmly off the menu.

Sarah Ferguson

In the same MailOnline article, we discover what the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie craved when pregnant.

Sarah is mum to Beatrice and Eugenie

While expecting Beatrice in 1988, Sarah is said to have eaten a lot of cheeseburgers and mayonnaise, plus mackerel sandwiches. The paper also wrote how the then-wife of Prince Andrew continued to enjoy the odd glass of champagne.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

When Princess Madeleine was expecting her first child, Princess Leonore, she had one particular food craving – and we totally identify.

In an interview with Swedish ELLE, the royal revealed that she'd given into the odd cheese craving.

Princess Madeleine loved eating cheese while expecting

She said of her husband Chris O'Neill and said: "Now there's two of us, Chris and I against the world […] and that's what love is, feeling like you couldn't live without your other half."