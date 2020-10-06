Michelle Keegan may not have a child of her own, but she certainly has a maternal side as she spent the day cuddling up to an adorable baby boy.

The former Our Girl actress melted hearts on Tuesday as she shared a sweet image of herself and little Brody – who Michelle's cousin Katie Fearnehough welcomed last month.

Sharing the sweet image to her Instagram Story, Michelle can be seen proudly looking on as she feeds the little tot a bottle of milk.

Captioning the touching family moment, she simply wrote: "Nailed it."

The snapshot comes after her father-in-law begged Michelle and husband Mark Wright to have a child of their own.

Last month, the former TOWIE star and the actress shared some sweet Instagram photos of their first visit to Katie and Brody.

Michelle Keegan's father-in-law has begged for a grandchild

With the couple looking rather "broody," Mark's father, Mark Wright Sr, was quick to ask his son and daughter-in-law to make him a grandfather soon. "Lovely baby and it's about time you made me a grandad and your mum a grandma," he wrote, while Carol commented: "Oh beautiful little boy x x suits you."

Sitting on a sofa with baby Brody sweetly sleeping on his chest, Mark confessed his love for the little tot, writing: "The day I met Brody. New member to the clan. Gorgeous little boy. @katiefearnehoughx & Tony he is beautiful!! Love him already."

Mark Wright melted hearts when he shared this photo

Over the years, both Mark and Michelle - who tied the knot back in 2015 - have constantly fielded questions about when they will start a family, with the actress previously admitting she feels frustrated by the constant speculation.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "A few years ago it didn't bother me and I answered the question, but now I think, 'I don't need to answer that because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors.'

"I remember when I finished Our Girl, people were like, 'Is it because you’re going off to have a baby?'" She continued: "I know for a fact if Mark finished a job, nobody would ask him if he was going to have a baby. It's not fair. It does make me feel frustrated."

