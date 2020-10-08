Jennifer Garner is mistaken for daughter Violet in epic throwback photo The actress has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner clearly has strong genes because her latest throwback photo looks just like her oldest daughter, Violet, 14.

The Peppermint actress, 48, shared a snapshot from her childhood and fans had to do a double-take.

In the photo, Jennifer was sat on a swing and smiling for the camera with a beautiful woodland as the backdrop.

She captioned the photo: "My mom called me Ragamuffin when I was little. Yup. I see it."

Her fans immediately started commenting, branding the picture "adorable" and letting her know her "big smile" had brightened their day.

But they also shared how much Violet looks like her.

"Wow, I thought it was Violet," wrote one, while another said: "Violet is your twin."

Jennifer is no stranger to throwback photos and recently shared another snapshot where she was sporting a bowl cut hairstyle.

Jennifer looked adorable in the throwback photo

She also sent fans wild when she shared her brutally honest morning makeover routine.

Jennifer appeared on camera, bare-faced, and sporting wild hair as she chatted to her followers about how she planned to give herself a mini-makeover in very little time.

"Good morning," she said as she pulled her hands through her tangled locks. "I have to be glam in about, I don’t know, 30 seconds and I have a ways to go."

Jennifer then proceeded to showcase exactly how she uses Virtue Labs hair products to take her tresses from drab to fab.

Her followers adored her down-to-earth attitude - something she’s been showcasing a lot since the COVID-19 lockdown.

MORE: Jennifer Garner forced to defend herself following weight comment

Fans think Violet is Jennifer's double

Jennifer has shared videos of her pretend cooking shows, her disastrous attempts at harvesting sunflowers seeds and also revealed she's had a cleaning faux pas involving her kids too.

The star was talking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how her children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight, had been handling being quarantined and she said: "They’re cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good."

But then added: "I walked in and he [Samuel] had put so much bathtub cleaner in it and then just filled it with water and emptied it out, so it had coated the inside of the tub, and it took me like 20 minutes of scrubbing.

"So we had to take a step back and say, that was thorough, there was a lot of cleaner, but it would have eaten your skin off, so let’s try again."

