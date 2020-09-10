Jennifer Garner may be an A-list Hollywood star but she’s still holding on tight to her grounded past!

The down-to-earth actress, 48, delighted fans by sharing a too-cute throwback baby photo where she’s clutching a teddy bear. Then she shared a new snapshot and she’s hugging the same cuddly toy.

"45 years later, you’re still my main squeeze," she captioned the photos. "Happy #nationalteddybearday, TBear."

Despite the first picture having been taken more than four decades ago, it was clearly a young Jennifer in the photo.

Her famous dimples were evident even back then and she had the same sparkle in her eyes.

Jennifer’s 9.6 million followers loved both the old and the new photo and marvelled at her age-defying appearance, and the fact she still has her bear intact.

Jennifer in a childhood photo

"Your posts never fail to make my day, this is just too cute," wrote one fan, while another asked: "How do you only look 22?"

Jennifer was born in Houston, Texas, but grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, with her parents and two sisters.

Although she’s now raising her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, twelve, and Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in Los Angeles, she tries hard to give them a grounded childhood.

Jennifer recreated the photo with her teddy 45 years later

She told Southern Living magazine: "It's really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn't have the lives they see in Los Angeles.

"That doesn't reflect the rest of the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had - to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses.

Jennifer is raising her children with good values

"If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I'd be pretty happy."

Jennifer has been homeschooling her children during the COVID-19 lockdown and has shared hilarious insight into their home life on Instagram.

