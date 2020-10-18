Alex Jones shares idyllic family day out photos The One Show star is a doting mum

The One Show host Alex Jones shared some adorable behind-the-scenes photos from a day out with her family on Sunday.

The clan went to a pumpkin patch, and it looks like they had a lovely time!

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two uploaded a sweet snapshot of her two young sons, Teddy, three, and Kit, one.

The little boys wore winter coats and had their backs to the camera as they climbed onto a pile of pumpkins.

In the next picture, Alex's husband Charlie Thompson smiled at the camera and carried little Kit on his back.

Finally, the presenter shared a photo of Teddy lying on top of a pile of pumpkins and squashes in a blue wheelbarrow, with the edge of his face just visible, his expression satisfied, if tired.

Alex captioned this image: "Our stash!"

The star also shared a photo to her grid which showed an old truck which was propped up at the entrance to the car park and had "Tulleys Farm" printed on the side.

The star's sons enjoyed a day out

The vehicle had a huge array of pumpkins spread out in front of it, and Alex wrote in the caption: "Pumpkins a plenty. May have gone slightly overboard!! PYO at Tully’s Farm near Crawley. The boys loved it. Now to scrub our stash!!"

Alex's fans were clearly impressed with her wholesome day out and her pictures documenting the fun, with one writing: "Great photo," and another chiming in: "How wonderful."

Other followers couldn't quite get over the amount of pumpkins on display.

Alex proudly shared the results of her pumpkin picking

One commented: "Wow so many pumpkins," while another joked: "Plenty of carving to do there."

No doubt Alex and Charlie, who tied the knot in 2015, will have been glad to have been able to enjoy the seasonal fun with their children.

Earlier this year, the presenter admitted that during lockdown, the couple struggled to keep their kids entertained.

The devoted mum told Stella magazine: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book."

