Alex Jones reveals son's voice for first time in adorable video

Alex Jones and her son Teddy took part in some Halloween-themed arts and crafts on Saturday, and The One Show host even shared a video of their creations, with little Teddy's voice audible in the background.

The famous mum explained that they were making spiderwebs out of salt and glue.

"What are we making Ted?" she could be heard saying.

"A spider web," a little voice replied.

"A spider web with glue and salt," Alex clarified, to which Teddy responded: "Yeah."

Alex showed off their spiderwebs on Instagram!

The mother-of-two then told the little lad: "I really love yours," and he hilariously replied: "Yeah we really love yours."

Next, Alex said to her son: "So now we need to tip the salt off and see what it looks like, shall we do it?"

"Yeah!" he answered. Adorable!

It's not the first time this week the Welsh presenter has shared a glimpse into her life as a mum.

On Wednesday, she revealed that she's started taking her youngest son Kit to a gym for children as he's such an energetic little lad.

Little Kit is so sweet!

She posted the sweetest photo of the tot on Instagram, and Kit could be seen standing amongst other kids his age in a sweet dinosaur top and matching trousers as he listened intently to an instructor.

Alex then explained: "We've tried singing classes but he just doesn't keep still so took Kit to @thelittlegym.chiswick this morning which he loves. If you hve an active baby/toddler this is for you."

While Alex is no doubt constantly busy balancing her hectic job with being a full-time mum to two bouncy boys, we're pleased to report that she did have some time to herself last weekend, revealing on social media that she was enjoying a magical-looking staycation somewhere in the UK.

