Alex Jones has opened up about how her family has coped with lockdown in the past few months. The One Show host, who shares sons - three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit - with her husband Charlie Thomson, confessed she faced some difficulties whilst tending to her brood and juggling her TV career.

READ: Alex Jones on future plans to expand family with husband Charlie Thomson

During an interview with The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the 43-year-old confessed both she and her husband – who has been working from home - had "exhausted" every activity they could think of when it came to keeping their kids entertained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones makes surprising sleep confession

"We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles," she shared.

MORE: Rachel Riley makes exciting announcement in sweet new photo with baby Maven

However, despite the struggle, the mum-of-two has treasured the extra time with her family as three-year-old Teddy would usually be at nursery four mornings a week. Of her insurance broker husband being at home, Alex joked: "I now have to get into bed by climbing over his office chair."

Alex and Charlie were married on 31 December 2015

The doting mum revealed that she is the early riser in their household, adding: "My husband is amazing, but he's hopeless in the morning." This has meant Alex cannot go for her morning runs. "I just lift Kit up and do squats holding Ted, and they think it's brilliant!" she continued. "Though, I'll be honest. I'm quite excited to have an hour to myself just to go to the gym [when they reopen] – and I hate the gym!"

MORE: Alex Jones shares glimpse into family day out at one of their 'favourite places'

The presenter is a doting mum to two young sons

Meanwhile, Alex is currently enjoying a two-week break from her presenting duties, and has travelled to her native Wales with her family. She continued filming the BBC series during the most challenging of times. Sharing her gratitude, Alex explained: "I guess I just sort of crack on, really. I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.