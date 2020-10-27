26 best Christmas gifts for kids 2020: top present ideas for children of all ages

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – especially for kids! Christmas is nearly upon us – so it’s time to get the decorations sorted, start planning Xmas dinner – and of course don't forget the Christmas present shopping!

Have your little ones written their lists to Santa? Or are they still looking for the ideal toy that will make Christmas 2020 that little bit extra special?

I don't need to tell you that this year has been a bit different, and while we all wait to see what happens to our festive celebrations in terms of restrictions, etc. – one thing we do have total control over, thankfully, is what will appear under the Christmas tree on December 25.

If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed about what to buy, we’ve gathered together the best toys and most exciting gift ideas for children of all ages. There’s something for everyone, whether you’ve got a mini science nerd, a kid who loves gaming or a fashionista in training. Keep scrolling for inspiration that covers all budgets!

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls from newborn upwards

Baby's first Christmas? or even second or third - this gorgeous Boden Christmas romper is available from newborn to 24 months.

Christmas fair isle romper, £32, Boden

What is it with flamingos this year? First there was the incredible pooping flamingo, and now meet Flossi - the world’s sassiest flamingo! He (or is it she?) comes with two fun modes: talk back and dance. Try not to laugh as it does the sassiest head wobble and wildly wiggles!

Sassimals Flossi Flamingo, £19.99, Amazon

These adorable unicorn slippers will look great with some festive PJs on Christmas morning. Available in sizes 3 to 13.

Mini girls glam unicorn slippers, £12, River Island

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls aged two and up

Oh help, oh no, it's a Gruffalo (on a micro)! This micro scooter is a must for little fans of the classic kids’ tale and is available in a range of different colours and designs. Amazon stocks the purple and navy versions which are good for kids aged two to five and the full range (including 3-in-one versions that convert from a sit-down scooter for 12 months and up) can be found on micro-scooters.co.uk.

Micro mini deluxe Gruffalo scooter navy, £95.95, Amazon

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls aged three and up

Liberty London's pre-filled Christmas stocking is packed full of festive treats, and feautures the Iconic brand's My Little Star print, made from cotton with a soft velvet trim. The hand-picked edit filled with favourites from Inuwet, Rockahula and Jellycat, and includes the toddler's book Little People Big Dreams - Coco Chanel, which tells the fashion icon's life story. There's also a blue-themed stocking up for grabs which features a similar book about David Bowie.

My little star burgundy Christmas stocking, £70, Liberty London

Accidental online purchases or worries about inappropriate YouTube videos popping up are all too real when you add toddlers and iPads together, but you can forget all about that with this kid-friendly tablet. It’s pre-loaded with over 500 games, learning apps and eBooks for children aged three to eight so they can safely browse away to their heart’s content. No wifi needed! There are also a Frozen 2 tablet and a Toy Story-themed version available!

Pepple Gear Mickey & Friends Kids’ tablet, £99.99, Amazon

Open the shampoo bottle to discover which VIP Pet you’ve found. Add water to wash and magically reveal their super long, colourful hair and then start styling! Who knew dogs could be so stylish?

VIP Pets dolls, £17.99, Amazon

Do you have a future inventor, architect or engineer at home? Magna tiles are a new UK launch for 2020, they were invented by a Japanese maths teacher who wanted to encourage children to get interested in STEM subjects (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The magnetic building tiles have already been a rip-roaring success in the US and we can totally see them doing well on this side of the pond too!

Magna tiles clear colours 32 piece set, £44, Amazon

This Sloth loves to floss. And we’re not talking cleaning teeth here – get with the program – it’s only one of the most iconic dances of the decade! Fifi flosses to three songs and her hilarious moves, cute blinking eyes and bum wiggles are sure to get everyone up dancing!

Pets Alive Fifi the flossing sloth, £19.99, Smyths Toys

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls aged four and up

As far as Christmas jumpers go, it doesn't get chicer than this one by Moschino Kids. Available from ages four to 14

Moschino kids Gingerbread Teddy Sweatshirt, £99.95, Harrods

Just in time for the new series of Miraculous dropping, fans can get a fully poseable Ladybug fashion doll, which is our heroine Marionette kitted out as Ladybug, and complete with her compact – to recreate their favourite scenes from the show.

Miraculous fashion dolls Ladybug, £18.99, Amazon

Interactive pets are the must have for Christmas 2020, and Nuzzy Luvs are maybe the cutest around. These cute plush characters fit in the palm of a child’s hand. There are eight styles to collect including a unicorn, giraffe and a monkey. Get more than one and they chatter away to one another. And they tell their owners if feel happy, frightened, tired or want attention.

Nuzzy Luvs interactive plush pet, £14.99, Amazon

Christmas gifts for kids ages five and up

It’s never too early to introduce kids to coding! Botley is a screen-free coding robot with a big personality! Kids can programme him with up to 150 steps, in six directions, navigate obstacles and even make him dance and put on a light show!

Botley the robot activity set, £64.70, Amazon

Not only does this cute Minecraft piggy keep your little one’s finances in the pink, it teaches kids the virtues of saving as well as making it fun. And it won’t turn into pixelated pork chops if you drop it!

Minecraft piggy bank, £14.99, Firebox

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls aged six and up

This bear isn't just for Christmas, he's for life. Steiff teddies are sought-after collectors' toys, and this little guy is the limited edition 2020 Christmas mohair teddy. He adorned with a festive bow and felt decoration, while Steiff’s famous music box – fitted inside – plays ‘O Tannenbaum when pressed.

Steiff 2020 limited edition Chritmas mohair teddy bear, £225, Selfridges

Learn and play – without limits! This inspiring puzzle pays tribute to the inspirational and heroic women we can find in the history books and today, from Elizabeth I to Serena Williams.

Gibsons Rebel Girls 100 piece jigsaw puzzle, £10.49, Amazon

You’ve never seen a football like this one! It has an in-built speed sensor technology that measures the speed of your kick up to 100KPH! It even cheers you on and calls out to reward players the faster they kick!

Smart Ball Speedball football, £24.99, Smyths Toys

Be the next king or queen of the catwalk! Kids can create their own fashion designs, with no gluing, sewing or scissors needed. This set includes two mannequin torsos for maximum design freedom. Choose between four styles, Frozen Fruits, Cosmic Kawaii, Yummy All Over and Asian Dream.

Harumika twin mannequin double torso set, £19.99, Smyths Toys

Parents keep out! What better way to store your secret writing, drawings and doodles than this brilliant lockable case with hidden keys and mysteries inside!

Funlockets secret journal and diary, £21.99, Ebay

It’s Dobble, but with with a new twist! The aim of the game is the same: find the matching symbol between two cards. But now a rotating display means that both cards are not visible at the same time. Gets kids flexing their memory muscle as well as their powers of observation to win!

Dobble 360, £22.70, Amazon

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls aged seven and up

This practical and fun belted Gucci design is ready to go wherever they are, from museum outings to school days to playdates. It's made from durable coated canvas, it’s decorated with the Italian house’s iconic double G motif alongside surrounded by colourful rings, lightning bolts, rockets and moons.

Gucci Kids space logo bum bag, £260, Selfridges

Ohh this little light of mine(craft), I’m going to let it shine(craft)! The Minecraft creeper light makes the classic “sssSSSS Boom!” creeper sounds effect and turns on and off with a gentle pat. He won’t explode and ruin your bedroom though!

Minecraft creeper light, £14.99, Firebox

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls aged eight and up

Little book worms will love this beautiful new unabridged gift edition of J.M. Barrie's classic story. Though the rough reading age is eight, the all-new original illustrations and ten exclusive interactive elements create an enchanted adventure for readers of all ages – all you need is to think lovely thoughts and use a little bit of fairy dust.

Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie - gift edition, £20, Fortnum & Mason

Christmas gift ideas for boys and girls aged nine and up

Ideal for getting kids to run around outside away from the dreaded screens, Stomp rockets are portable, fast to assemble and battery-free. All you do is run, jump and stomp to send the foam rockets soaring up to 400ft in the air. That’s the length of a football pitch!

Stomp rocket original super high set, £11.99, Amazon

WATCH: Check out Amanda Holden's impressive Christmas decorations

