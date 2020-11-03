The 23 coolest Christmas gift ideas for tricky teenagers

Looking for a Christmas present idea for the teenager in your life? Teens can be hard to buy for – and with that in mind, we’ve scoured the best online retailers for the best Xmas present ideas for teen girls and teen boys of all ages.

Whether you’re shopping for your fashion and beauty-obsessed teen niece or your avid gamer teen son, we’ve got you covered. These cool gifts will earn you major brownie points on December 25!

The sneaks that redefined street style have been given a revamp for 2020 and they couldn’t be more cool. Get these freshly-launched Nike Air Force 1 crater trainers before they sell out.

Nike Air Force 1 Crater, £94.95, ASOS

Need to give your teen a subtle hint? This Get Off Your Phone book is part journal, part colouring book, part advice on how to take a break and make the most of the real world. It’s sure to raise a smile – and who knows, it might just work!

Get off your phone activity book, £12.99, Firebox

Chances are your teen struggles to get out of bed in the morning? If they’re into gaming, a cup of tea in this might help them get to the next level (get it?). Just add a hot brew to bring the old school telly to life. When empty it shows a black Super Mario menu screen, with added heat the screen comes to life, showing everyone’s favourite pixilated plumber mid leap!

Super Mario Bros heat changing mug, £12.99, Firebox

MAC’s limited-edition Christmas kit is great value – it’s worth 36 but priced at 25 – and it’s bundled in a gorge sparkly metallic pink pouch. You get three MAC mini lipsticks: Snow Boundaries, Beaujolais Slay and Igloo’d to you. If your teen girl likes to be more bold, there’s also a red lipstick tone set available for scarlet ladies.

MAC Fireworked like a charm mini lipstick kit, £25, Lookfantastic

If your teen is green-minded, they'll love these eco straws. Durable and reusable - and with a cleaning brush included - they help save the planet and look super cool in the process.

Eco friendly metal straws, £6, River Island

If your teen muggle thinks cooking is boring then this book will turn them into a wizard chef before you can say Hufflepuff! Fun and easy recipes include Hogwarts’ style beef wellington, Hagrid’s rock cakes and butterbeer ice cream. Spellbinding!

An Unofficial Harry Potter fan’s cookbook, £12.99, Amazon

Every teenager needs a personalised gold name necklace – this trendy gothic version is great for both teen boys and teen girls and comes in a number in a number of different chain lengths and styles.

Personalised Gothic game necklace, £28.99, Etsy

Got the next big EDM star at home? If your teen is obsessed with the latest dance tracks, they’re sure to be in heaven with this Pioneer DJ controller gift. Just connect it to a smartphone, tablet or PC or Mac to start mixing, and it comes with free usage of the WeDJ app to help them get their music career off the ground.

Pioneer DDJ-200 Smart DJ Controller, £139.99, Selfridges

If your teen has a mobile (highly likely) then they need a PopGrip – it sticks on to the back of the phone and serves as a grip or stand so they can take better selfies or watch cat videos hands free. The special Lips edition has a built in, refillable, cruelty free lip balm and it’s swappable so they can change designs or flavours as the mood suits them. Perfect!

PopGrip Lips 100% Cotton Candy (more flavours available) £16.99, Popsockets

This hybrid camera is both a printer and polaroid-style camera in one. It’s even better than the retro style polaroid, however, as you can retake your picture as many times as you want before you print it, and add filters and barcodes and sound to your snaps.

Instax mini LiPlay camera Stone White, £134.95, Amazon

There’s something very Emily in Paris about this cute Earpods case. It’ll surely stop your teen girl from misplacing them and provide many chances for Instagram-worthy snaps too!

Luxury perfume bottle Apple Earpods case, £2.99, eBay

With top notes of Bergamot, Grapefruit and mint mingling with middle notes of green apple and cranberry for a subtle fruity twist, Tommy Hilfiger’s classic scent is fresh and crisp and your teen boy will love it.

Tommy Hilfiger Boy 50ml cologne, £20, Lookfantastic

Every day will be a good hair day with this snazzy limited edition gift set from hairstyling powerhouses ghd. Inside the stunning midnight blue vanity case you’ll find the top of the range Platinum+ hair straightener and the lightweight hair salon standard Helios hair dryer. Grab one before they’re gone forever.

ghd Platinum+ and Helios limited-edition gift set, £368, Selfridges

Who couldn’t use a bit of extra karma? Each card contains a prompt to help your teen boost their karma. It’s a motivational gift that encourages acts of kindness, you can’t get better than that.

Good Karma cards, £7.99, eBay

If your teenager’s into gaming, chances are you’ll be sick of hearing about the New Xbox launches, the Series X and the series S. With all online retailers sold out of their pre-order allocations, the things are like gold dust. But your best bet for getting one for Christmas 2020 is probably Very, who’ve updated their order page to: "more stock coming soon". Bookmark the page and keep checking back – especially as the official launch date of November 10 nears.

Xbox series X and S, £449 and £249, Very

Is your teenager desperate to get behind the wheel? Just because they can’t drive on a road until they’re 17 doesn’t mean they can’t practice before hand! The 30-minute young driver experience is run by the UK’s largest under 17 driving academy and is designed for 10-17 year-olds to learn the basics of driving with a qualified instructor. There are 61 locations UK wide that run the course. If they want a bit extra, there’s a one hour experience available.

30 minute young driver experience, £39.99, Buyagift

With the Mandalorian Season 2 kicking off on Disney+ on October 30 at a rate of an episode per week, you can guarantee that all teens will once again be obsessed with The Child – aka Baby Yoda – by the time Christmas rolls around. Get ahead of the trend by snapping up one of these newly launched baby Yoda desktop lights before they sell out.

Baby Yoda desktop LED light, £19.99, Firebox

Marc Jacob’s 2020 perfume launch for her, Perfect, was inspired by his mantra: “I am perfect as I am” – which is a message we should all get our teen girls to get behind. It’s a floral scent, with notes of rhubarb and bright daffodil and almond milk mixed with a soft dry down of cedarwood and cashmeran.

Marc Jacobs Perfect eau de parfum 50ml, £68.50, John Lewis

Any teen girl worth her salt knows that eyebrows absolutely need to be #onfleek – so she’d love to open this gift on Christmas morning. The Benefit Magnificent Brow Show Gift set nets you 112.50 worth of products for 52.50 – including five of the brands full-size brow bestsellers. There’s everything here you need to create beautiful, natural-looking full brows and it’s available in four different shades.

Benefit Magnificent Brow Show Gift set, £52.50, Lookfantastic

You can cut the school run time in half – and encourage your teen to do some exercise of the non-boring kind – with a speed classic micro scooter. They’re unbelievably lightweight, agile and fast, and have a fancy shock dampening system to absorb bumps in the road. It also folds in half meaning it’s super easy to store and carry and is suitable from ages 12 to adult. The silver and mint versions are available on Amazon and the full range of colours is shopable at micro-scooters.co.uk.

Speed classic micro scooter mint, £139.95, Amazon

This Nike velvet box bag goes with everything and it’s just so strokeable – what’s not to love?

Nike Velvet box bag in black, £24.99, ASOS

This super-soft, Adidas 3-stripe crop hoodie - as seen above on grunge pop princess Beabadoobee - is the perfect shade for Autumn/Winter.

Adidas Originals New neutrals logo cropped hoodie, £44.95, ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.