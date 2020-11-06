Before welcoming their baby son Matteo into the world, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella were left with fear after a doctor "found some speck" on their unborn son's heart.

Ahead of the Total Bellas season 6 premiere, fans were given a sneak peek into Nikki's final days of her pregnancy which saw the couple endure a difficult conversation at hospital. "I just wish I could change it for you," Nikki's mum Kathy was heard saying over the phone in tears.

Luckily, it all seems to have just been a scare. The couple - who met when they were partnered up on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 - welcomed their first child together in July. Nikki's twin sister Brie also gave birth to a baby boy the day after Matteo was delivered.

It seems both Nikki and Artem are relishing parenthood. They have shared various updates of their little boy on social media. The couple got engaged in Paris in November 2019, just weeks before they found out Nikki was pregnant. This year, the couple were forced to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple welcomed little Matteo in July

Speaking recently on The Bellas Podcast, Artem confirmed that the lovebirds are in no rush to tie the knot as they want to celebrate with their friends and family when it is safe for large crowds to gather. "We're looking forward to it. We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person," he explained.

"At the end of the day, it's a celebration and not just a thing you attend for the sake of attending. And both of us feel the same way about that. Once we can figure it out, what that would look like, I think it's going to start moving quickly."

