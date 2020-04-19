As he counts down the weeks with his fiancée Nikki Bella to becoming parents, this summer, former Strictly Come Dancing champion Artem Chigvintsev has given an exclusive interview in the new issue of HELLO! magazine.

Like the rest of the world they are adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic, telling HELLO! "It is a really crazy time. It's going to be interesting to see what happens with the new restrictions. We usually go for pregnancy scans together but I couldn't go to the last one, because new rules meant that Nikki couldn't bring anyone to the hospital. Having a baby is a big deal, so we hope things get better for when the baby arrives."

Artem and Nikki, the former WWE wrestling star, live in Phoenix, Arizona, and are looking forward to becoming parents in August.

Of his fairytale proposal in Paris last November, as he popped the question in a ballroom while being serenaded by a string quartet, Artem says: "She did not expect it at all. Nikki is obsessed with France and its culture, so it made total sense to propose there."

They found out Nikki was pregnant just two and a half weeks after the proposal. Artem tells HELLO! "I've always wanted to have kids – I think it's something that every human should experience. We are very lucky."

Of appearing with Nikki and her twin sister Brie in E! reality TV show Total Bellas, he adds, "You get used to cameras being with you 24/7, but you have to be prepared for people to have an opinion.."

Artem, who first met Nikki in 2017 when they were partnered on Dancing with the Stars, the US version of Strictly, says their focus is on welcoming their first child. "We're praying for a healthy baby and that everything goes well," he says. "We can't wait to meet our baby."