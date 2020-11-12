Hailey Bieber sparks huge reaction with adorable baby photo The model is married to singer Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber just shared the CUTEST baby photo on her Instagram page and her fans are just as gooey over the snap as we are.

"My tiny squishy girl," wrote the model besides the photograph of her enjoying a cuddle with the beautiful baby.

Model Hailey - who married Justin Bieber in 2018 - looked a little broody as she hugged the newborn in the snap, mirroring the cute pout of the baby girl.

At first glance, we weren't sure who the infant belonged to, but after reading Hailey's comments section, it looks to be the daughter of her sister, model Alaia Baldwin. Hailey and Alaia are daughters of Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Deodato.

Alaia posted a series of heart and baby emojis beside the photo, and on her own Instagram page, there are several snaps of her with the same baby girl, named Iris Elle. Alaia and husband Andrew Aronow welcomed sweet Iris in August.

Hailey Baldwin with her sister's baby Iris Elle

Hailey's fans were thrilled to see her holding a baby, with one posting: "Oh wowZzzzz she’s soooo perfect," while another said, "STOP RIGHT NOWWWWWWW."

One follower was equally surprised to see the baby picture, writing: "Oh my gooooshhhh." Another told Hailey: "I’ve been staring at this for 10 minutes........... I can’t."

We can only imagine the excitement if Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber were to fall pregnant!

Hailey and Justin regularly share photos of their own romantic moments with their Instagram followers. The couple legally married in 2018, then hosted a ceremony for their closest friends and family at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on 30 September 2019.

Watch this space, we say…

