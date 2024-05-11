Hailey Bieber cradles growing baby bump in stunning new photo from Hawaiian vow renewal

Hailey Bieber gave fans another glimpse of her growing baby bump in a new photo she shared from her vow renewal with her husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old surprised her followers on Thursday when she announced she is expecting her first child in a video of the couple exchanging vows in Hawaii.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber announces pregnancy during vow renewal with Justin Bieber

On Saturday, the expectant mom took to her Instagram Story to share another photo from the day, which saw her cradling her blossoming stomach while decked out in her exquisite wedding dress.

In the image, Hailey is staring into the distance with the wind blowing her hair while she wraps her hands around the top of her bump.

She is standing on a balcony with the lush Hawaiian landscape in the background and her bespoke Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello blowing in the breeze.

Hailey's fitted long-sleeve white lace dress came complete with a matching veil and echoed the vibes of the Off-White number she wore at their first wedding in 2018.

© Instagram Hailey is already six months pregnant

This time though, she swapped the daring open back of yore for a more streamlined silhouette.

One person who couldn't wait to share their excitement over the couple's pregnancy announcement was Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette.

On Thursday, Pattie took to Instagram to share her elation with her 1.7 million followers, declaring: "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!"

© @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey wore a bespoke Saint Laurent lace dress

In a heartfelt post, Pattie, who raised Justin mostly as a single parent in Toronto, expressed her overwhelming joy and anticipation for the new chapter in their lives.

"CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!" she wrote.

Accompanying her jubilant announcement was a video clip where Pattie, dressed elegantly in a black floral pattern dress, shared more of her heartfelt emotions.

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey and Justin renewed their vows in Hawaii

"So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with y'all," she explained, her voice brimming with excitement. "Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma - oh my goodness... oh my goodness - praise God."

Pattie didn't hesitate to express her confidence in Justin and Hailey's future parenting skills, predicting they would be "the best parents ever."

Hailey previously admitted that motherhood was something she "looks forward to," but admitted it would be a "private, intimate thing," for her and her family.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin will be first time parents by the end of summer

"It's something that's going to come when it comes. And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people care," she told GQ.

"When there comes a day that that is true, you – as in the internet – will be the last to know," she added.

Hailey kept her word as she waited six months to drop the news that she is pregnant, with her rep confirming that she is due to give birth in late summer.