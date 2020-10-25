Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle welcomed the latest addition to their brood, baby Blake, earlier this month.

Ever since, the tiny tot has made a number of adorable appearances on the couple's social media account, but his latest might be the cutest one yet!

Marvin posted a sweet new video to his Instagram Stories at the weekend which showed his son sitting on his knee, wearing a onesie that showed his football club of choice.

Marvin wore a blue and black Chelsea kit while little Blake sported a white and blue onesie decorated with the club insignia.

WATCH: Marvin Humes reveals adorable bonding moment with baby son Blake

Blake sucked on a dummy and his eyes drifted closed as his dad said, "This is the best team in the world, Blakie boy."

A football game could be heard on TV in the background, as could Rochelle, who said: "He's literally falling asleep."

Marvin was unfazed, however, and added a blue wool knit cap to the newborn's head. "Blake, come on mate, stick your hat on," he said, while Rochelle continued to laugh at her husband's actions.

Presenter and Saturdays singer Rochelle married Marvin, who is best known for being in boy band JLS, back in 2012.

Marvin and Rochelle welcomed their son earlier this month

The couple went on to have two daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina Raine, three. At Easter, they announced they were expecting a third child, and later revealed that the baby was a boy.

Blake was born on 9 October, and Rochelle took to Instagram shortly afterwards to share the wonderful news.

The star wrote: "Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..."

Marvin posted an equally heartfelt message, writing: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman… family complete."

