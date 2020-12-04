Jools Oliver has spoken about one of her family's Christmas traditions, telling her Instagram followers about their 'giving manger'.

The premise is simple, the Olivers start the month with an empty miniature manger, and over the following weeks must add straw to it every time they carry out an act of kindness, so that the baby Jesus figurine has a soft and cosy manger to sleep in come Christmas Eve.

But Jools, who shares five children with her husband Jamie Oliver, admitted that it's not always easy to remember to do small things for others every day.

Jools opened up on Instagram

"Always starts with such enthusiasm but is actually hard to keep up," she confessed, and her social media followers were quick to thank the doting mum for her honesty.

"Amen," wrote one.

"Beautiful words," added another, with a third writing: "Thank you for sharing."

Jools wrote in full: "Our favourite tradition has begun, our Giving Manger should be the easiest thing in the world but actually always seems the hardest...to do something kind for someone else everyday up until Christmas when the manger is filled with straw and the little baby Jesus can be placed.

Little River is excited about the tradition this year

"Always starts with such enthusiasm but is actually hard to keep up (it shouldn’t be but it is) River understands it this year and is so excited and very concerned the baby will not be cosy for Christmas Eve!

"We have never heard so many ‘I Love yous’ and offers to have tea/ biscuits or a blanket! We will get there, just hope it reminds them (and Jamie and I) that THE most important thing is just be damn kind that’s it, the rest will sort itself out. Almost Christmas."

