Jamie Oliver is a doting dad and never shies away from sharing a sweet anecdote about one of his brood – and we love the revelation he made about youngest son River.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Thursday, Jamie revealed that the four-year-old is particularly accident-prone.

Watching a promo of his upcoming Christmas cooking show, little River sweetly made an appearance as he interrupted his dad to announce he had "broken the piano" – so cute!

When Jamie, Holly and Phillip appeared back on screen, the trio couldn't help but gush over how adorable the four-year-old is.

But then Jamie let the co-stars in on a little secret – River likes to break things. "River is phenomenal, keeps me on my toes," Jamie said. "He breaks a lot of stuff I'm telling you, there's stuff broken everywhere!"

Jamie revealed River likes to break things

Jamie's wife Jools has opened up about their son before, admitting in July that she was worried about him attending school after the summer holidays.

Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast, Jools was asked how she thought he would get on by Zoe.

She revealed: "I don't know. He's a funny little boy. I don't know, I really don't know. He really loves girls, he doesn't really like boys, as in playing with boys, and he's going to an all-boys school which is a bit worrying."

Jools Oliver revealed River loves dressing up

She added: "And he loves dressing up, he wears a dress every day, I'm not revealing anything, I just think he is the most different… I've never met a child like him.

"So he is theatrical, interesting, totally like a little girl, and it's so funny because he and Buddy get on really well but Buddy is a real boy and he is like a little girl, but a boy so I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope they have Frozen dresses in the dress-up box, in an all-boys school. He is just a character."

