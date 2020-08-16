Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares incredible throwback photo of their children

Jools Oliver has shared the most adorable photo of two of her children to social media. The mum-of-five, who is married to celebrity chef Jamie, shared the sweet snapshot to Instagram on Sunday. It showed the couple's daughter Petal at age seven, sitting on a chair, wearing a pretty pink dress with her hair tied back as she leaned her chin on her hand.

The little girl looked just like her mum and was clearly giving Jools a quick break, as on a pillow on her knee was her youngest brother, River. The tiny tot, now four, was just a newborn at the time, and he was fast asleep, with a peaceful look on his face.

Jools captioned the lovely picture: "Baby Petal and River," and her fans were quick to share their appreciation for the throwback family photo. Several posted strings of heart emojis, while others commented: "Bless they're both so tiny here," "Petal is the cutest," and: "Adorable!"

Jools and Jamie celebrated their twentieth anniversary earlier this summer, having tied the knot on 24 June 2000. The couple is devoted parents to three daughters: Petal, Poppy, 18, and Daisy, 17, and have two sons: River and his older brother Buddy, who is nine.

Jools posted the lovely photo to Instagram

Jools has previously spoken about her desire to have a sixth child and recently revealed the heartbreaking news that she experienced a miscarriage during lockdown. Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made by Mammas podcast last month, she revealed that she has had three miscarriages since welcoming River in 2016.

Speaking about the possibility of giving birth again, Jools said: "I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do."

