Jools Oliver shares sentimental post on loss after suffering miscarriage during lockdown The mum-of-five has suffered three miscarriages since welcoming son River

Jools Oliver has joined the likes of many hoping to shine a light on baby loss awareness week, which is taking place this week. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver uploaded a sentimental post showing her wearing a pink and blue ribbon pin badge.

In the caption, the mum-of-five wrote: "That's me today! Supporting Baby Loss Awareness Week 9-15th October. This little pin you can buy at @miscarriageassociation which does amazing work in supporting families through the unimaginable xxx."

The post comes months after Jools revealed she had suffered a miscarriage during lockdown earlier this year; it was her third since welcoming her youngest son River in 2016.

Speaking on the Made By Mammas podcast with Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton in July, Jools explained: "I do want to [have another child], but I've got to just mentally check that it's a good idea to do it, and also physically, because I am 45 as I always say."

"But you know Jamie's doesn't," she added. "He's kind of still up for it, kind of, not really, so I think I haven't got long, maybe another year, and then I really will just, I'll shut that chapter off. Because I am very happy and I'm pretty full up at the moment as it is."

Jools shared this picture of her badge

On wanting to have another baby, Jools explained: "But just that little baby – it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something, but you can't help it. I assume it will stop."

Jools and Jamie, who have been married for 20 years, share Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and four-year-old River together.

Meanwhile, Baby Loss Awareness Week supports anyone affected by baby loss. It's a time for bereaved parents, and their families and friends to unite and commemorate their babies' lives. Click here for more information, babyloss-awareness.org.