Jools Oliver surprised her fans with a rare throwback photo of her youngest son River. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver appeared to be reminiscing about her little boy's childhood.

She simply put a dove emoji alongside a white heart-shaped emoji. The snap saw the young tot sitting carefree on a chair in what appeared to be the children's playroom.

The post itself was littered with comments, with one writing: "Precious." Another remarked: "Very sweet." A third post read: "Cutie, love the blanker behind him, so colourful."

Jools regularly shared lovely snaps of her children - particularly of River - on her social media pages. It's been a special few months for her boy, who started school in September - something that had been worrying mum Jools for a while.

In July, the mother-of-five told Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast that she wasn't sure how he would cope.

Jools shared this sweet throwback snap of River

"He's a funny little boy. I don't know, I really don't know. He really loves girls, he doesn't really like boys, as in playing with boys, and he's going to an all-boys school which is a bit worrying," she confessed.

"And he loves dressing up, he wears a dress every day, I'm not revealing anything, I just think he is the most different," the author added. "I've never met a child like him. So he is theatrical, interesting, totally like a little girl.

The couple share five children together

"It's so funny because he and Buddy get on really well but Buddy is a real boy and he is like a little girl, but a boy so I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope they have Frozen dresses in the dress up box, in an all-boys school. He is just a character."

Jools tied the knot with Jamie back in 2000, and the couple are also doting parents to four other children: Buddy, ten, Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11.

