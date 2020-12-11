Rachel Riley melts hearts with adorable new photo of daughter Maven The Countdown star shares one child with husband Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley has melted hearts once again after sharing an adorable new photo of her daughter, Maven.

The Countdown star and Maven – who turns one on 15 December – looked picture-perfect in their reindeer jumpers as they celebrated Christmas Jumper Day a day early on Thursday.

READ: Rachel Riley reveals future aspirations for daughter Maven

Sharing a photo to Instagram, Rachel looked festive in her cream, high-neck jumper – which features a drawing of a reindeer and multi-coloured pom-poms – while little Maven mirrored her mother in an adorable little red version.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares the cutest video of baby Maven with Pasha Kovalev

Captioning the photo, Rachel wrote: "Getting a head start on #ChristmasJumperDay tomorrow! @savechildrenuk."

Fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous mother-daughter snapshot, with many pointing out the striking similarities between Maven and her dad Pasha Kovalev.

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev share stunning portraits with baby Maven

MORE: Inside Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's gorgeous family album

Rachel melted hearts with this adorable new photo of daughter Maven

"Miniature Pasha!" wrote one. "Double of her dad," said another. Others couldn't get over how cute little Maven looked in the photo, with one writing: "She's gorgeous!" Another fan said: "Rachel that is a lovely photo...so natural." Another added: "Beautiful! Both of you."

The sweet photo comes shortly after former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha made rare comments about little Maven during a chat on Lorraine when he spoke about his experience of fatherhood.

"I don't find it scary at all," he said when asked how he was feeling about his little girl turning one in December. "I find it absolutely fantastic, I never knew what to expect. Being in this situation being a father, it's the best thing that could ever possibly happen to me. I am loving it."

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their little girl in December

On whether his daughter has already started dancing, Pasha added: "We're dancing a little bit already, she probably will dance before she can walk."

Both Rachel and Pasha became first-time parents in December last year. Announcing the news of Maven's birth, Rachel told fans: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance. Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

She continued: "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time. She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.