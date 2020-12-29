Peter Andre's video of daughter Amelia has parents saying the same thing The famous dad shared the clip on Instagram

Peter Andre has shared a heart-melting video of his daughter Amelia saying goodbye to Elf on the Shelf for another year, and parents have rushed to the comment section of the famous dad's post to share their thoughts on the festive tradition for kids.

In the clip, posted on Instagram and filmed on Christmas Eve morning, little Amelia can be heard reading from a letter given to her by the elves.

"Be good this year and we will see you in 2021 next year, love Alex, Nicola, Spot and Stripe."

Peter shared the clip on Instagram

The camera then cuts to Peter, who can be heard confessing: "I'm not gonna lie, I'm quite happy they're going home."

By the sound of it, so are many other parents across the UK!

"I've been doing Elf on the Shelf for six years Pete, believe me I feel your pain," wrote one social media user.

"Every parent I think. So stressful every night," said another, with a third adding: "Glad to see the back of those elves."

The father-of-four captioned his post: "Catch our latest family vlog on YouTube. Link in BIO. Who else was glad to say goodbye?"

Emily was caught taking a tumble

The Mysterious Girl singer has been keeping his fans updated with his family's antics over Christmas, even sharing a hilarious video of his wife, NHS doctor Emily Andre, taking a tumble off of one of their kids' Christmas presents – a hoverboard!

In Peter's clip, the mother-of-two can be seen zooming down the road on the machine, before skidding off onto the floor, prompting Peter to giggle before checking that his other half was ok.

