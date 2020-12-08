Peter Andre shares sweetest photo of daughter Amelia writing to Santa! Christmas is coming to the Andre household

Peter Andre's children are gearing up for Christmas! The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the sweetest photo of his youngest daughter Amelia writing her letter to Santa.

The photo shows six-year-old Amelia in her school uniform and crouched down on the kitchen floor as she handwrites her note to Father Christmas. Watching on is her pet rabbit, who can be seen cuddled up next to her arm.

"Standard morning. Amelia writing to Santa with her cute Willow watching on before school. #rabbits #santa #christmas," proud Pete, 47, captioned the image.

Peter Andre enjoys family day out with wife Emily and their two children

Pete is a father to four children; he shares son Junior, 15, and13-year-old daughter Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price, and is a dad to Amelia and four-year-old Theo with wife of five years, Emily MacDonagh.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Pete gave an insight into his approach to Christmas shopping this year. "For me it's much more important to have a personalised gift rather than just buying a present," he shared.

Peter shared a sweet snapshot of Amelia writing her letter to Santa

"It's about getting something special, more thoughtful. We really should be getting used to online shopping. Emily's been online for ages, I've always gone out to the shops, I'm a bit old-school!"

He also opened up about his approach to parenting and the decision to keep Amelia and Theo out of the public eye.

The star is a proud father of four

"The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily just wants to keep them this way as long as possible and I respect that,” he said, before going on to discuss the family's reality show.

"I remember people thinking it was going to be really difficult having Millie and Theo on TV and have their faces blurred but it's easy to do, people still get to know their personalities. You don't see their faces so you couldn't pick them out in the street, but you can see their personalities and that's what you really want to show."

