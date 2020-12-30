Jessica Simpson's photo of her children at home sparks same reaction from fans Her Instagram followers all agreed on one thing!

Jessica Simpson's fans all had the same reaction after the singer shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her two eldest children on Instagram.

The candid snapshot gave Jessica's followers a glimpse into her home life as it showed her eight-year-old daughter Maxwell and son Ace, seven, lounging at home watching TV. And fans all agreed – the pair are growing up quickly!

"Aww I can't believe how much they've grown omg," one surprised follower wrote, while a second agreed: "OMG! When did they get so grown up?" "They're growing up," another fan posted, while a fourth told Jessica: "Enjoy them, time goes by so fast."

Other followers noted the similarities between the adorable siblings, writing "chill twins" and "they look like they could be fraternal twins! Ace is catching up to Maxi quick" in the comments section.

Jessica, 40, is happily married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. The couple, who also share a one-year-old daughter Birdie, started dating in May 2010 and announced their engagement in November that year.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, who was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2005, has previously opened up about her marriage with Eric.

"I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told Today's Matt Lauer. "I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high." Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

Judging by her Instagram snaps, the singer and her family have had a wonderful Christmas break, with Jessica sharing several photos of the gang clad in Christmas pyjamas. As well as baking cookies, opening mountains of gifts and getting dressed up in festive gear, the family also managed to enjoy some down time. "It was all a dream... now we need to actually sleep," Jessica captioned a sweet selfie with her husband at home.