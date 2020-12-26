Jessica Simpson showcases her tiny physique with epic photo fail She lost 100lbs after her third pregnancy

Jessica Simpson gave fans a glimpse into her family Christmas and her home when she shared several photos of her festivities on Instagram on Friday - but one image stole the show!

The fashion mogul, 40, posed in a tight red and white onesie for the snapshot taken by her husband, Eric Johnson.

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares incredible news with heartfelt post

While the photo showed off her trim physique and tiny waist, it also proved she has a lazy streak.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Simpson shares news music and she sounds amazing

Because Jessica hadn't bothered to fully remove her outer layer for the picture and left it rolled down around her knees.

"So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up,"she captioned the post.

Her fans found the picture hilarious and joked that she had been "caught with her pants down".

Others marvelled at her fit frame and demanded to know: "Like seriously how did you get this tiny?" and "we all wanna know how did you get so skinny?"

MORE: Jessica shows off her gym-toned body in tiny workout outfit

GALLERY: 18 epic celebrity home gyms that would give you no reason to skip a workout

Jessica's fans were wowed by her toned body

Jessica - who has three children, Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, one, with Eric - worked with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to transform her body and lose 100lbs after the birth of her youngest child.

He revealed their healthy regime to E!: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

Instead Jessica - who weighed 240 pounds after Birdie's birth - walked up to 14,000 steps a day and worked out with a trainer three times a week.

MORE: Jessica Simpson's baseball-themed cake for her son Ace's birthday is epic

Jessica and Eric have three children

Harley also encouraged Jessica to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals, and two snacks per day. But allowed several cheat meals throughout the week, so she didn’t feel deprived.

Hopefully, she relaxed her regime a little over Christmas too and indulged in some seasonal treats.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.