Jessica Simpson celebrated her Christmas holidays with not just a stunning array of gifts and an immaculately decorated Christmas tree, but with her absolutely flawless, makeup free skin on display as well.

The Dukes of Hazzard star took to Instagram with a gorgeous photo next to husband Eric Johnson, and captioned the snap "It was all a dream...now we need to actually sleep," however she could not possibly look more fresh faced and rested.

Jessica has been letting fans into her home throughout the holiday break and has left people stunned with how youthful and fit she looks these days.

On Christmas, the fashion mogul shared an adorable snap that her husband took of her sporting a very festive onesie. While the photo off her trim figure and tiny waist, it also proved she has a lazy streak.

Jessica hadn't bothered to fully remove her outer layer for the picture and left it rolled down around her knees. "So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up," she captioned the post.

Jessica Simpson, with husband Eric Johnson, looked flawless in this make-up free Christmas holiday snap

Her fans found the picture hilarious and joked that she had been "caught with her pants down".

Others marvelled at her fit frame and demanded to know: "Like seriously how did you get this tiny?" and "we all wanna know how did you get so skinny?"

Jessica - who has three children, Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, one, with Eric - worked with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to transform her body and lose 100lbs after the birth of her youngest child.

Jessica consistently wowed fans over the holidays with her youthful glow and fit physique

He revealed their healthy regime to E!: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

Instead Jessica - who weighed 240 pounds after Birdie's birth - walked up to 14,000 steps a day and worked out with a trainer three times a week.

