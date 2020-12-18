Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard has applauded his co-host Kate Garraway after she was named HELLO!'s Inspiration of the Year on Thursday.

Appearing on Friday's GMB, Ben was quick to sing the mum-of-two's praises following her win, which was awarded to her in response to how she's coped in the face of her husband Derek Draper's coronavirus battle.

"We all know what she's been through and how extraordinary she has been and she will palm it off and say, 'I just had to do it and there are other people doing more amazing things'," Ben told viewers.

"We are extraordinarily proud of you Kate and what you've managed to do and have a huge amount of admiration. And often look at ourselves and wonder how you manage to get through it and do it."

Clearly chuffed, Kate replied: "I was absolutely flabbergasted and surprised. It was very, very sweet."

She added: "I feel like I've just been trying to get through. If it has been helpful then that's lovely. If you've lost someone due to Covid or lost someone for whatever reason, I think Christmas is very tough, so I'm lucky that Derek is still with us and we still have hope for next year."

Ben heaped praise on Kate following her award

As Kate accepted her award, the doting wife opened up to HELLO! about her family's Christmas plans, revealing that she and her children, Darcey, 14, and Bill, 11, are starting new traditions while her husband Derek remains in hospital.

"I'm lucky that Derek is still with us, and that we still have hope for next year, but it is quite hard to know how to really plan because we had very specific traditions that we would always go to Derek's family on Christmas Eve," she said. "We would go to church, we would be with his family on Christmas Day and then come back to my family and I don't think any of that will be possible because we need to stay close to Derek and the hospital.

The two GMB hosts worked together for over a decade

"I've been trying to talk to the children about sort of forming new traditions. I think we are going to try to have a 'Christmas Season' and accept that the day is going to be different, and so we will try and do lots of little things and sort of have a 'Christmas Season'."

As for Christmas Day, the Smooth Radio star added: "I don't know what will be happening on the day, yet, but we'll try and be as grateful as we can and make the best of it as we can."

