Piers Morgan was in a celebratory mood on Monday. Not only was it his fifth anniversary at Good Morning Britain, but it was also his daughter Elise's birthday! The proud dad took to Instagram to share a montage showing father and daughter together, writing: "They grow up so fast... Happy 9th Birthday, Elise..."

Piers, 55, also made sure to mark Elise's special day live on air. Turning to the GMB cameras, he said: "I just want to say a very happy ninth birthday to my little girl, Elise. Nine years old today. She had a massive socially distanced party yesterday - for one person.

WATCH: Piers Morgan celebrates daughter's birthday live on GMB

"We had a nice time, but she couldn't have a party obviously. She was not happy about that, but she will be going to school. Elise, I know you're watching. Happy birthday, and we will celebrate later, and I hope you have a lovely day."

The TV presenter then revealed that Elise had in fact wanted the whole episode of GMB dedicated to her birthday! "She wasn't happy that we were intending to have lavish celebrations on air for our anniversary, for someone who, she pointed out, is not even my real wife!" he admitted to co-host Susanna Reid.

Piers shared a birthday tribute to Elise on Instagram

Piers is a father of four children - he shares sons Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19, with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe; the couple were married from 1991 until 2008. In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden and they went on to welcome Elise in November 2011.

The GMB star with his three sons

Last year, Piers shared a photo of Elise with her big brother Spencer, and joked to his followers: "My late, great highly rebellious grandmother Margot used to delight in wrecking every family photo by pulling silly faces. Elise, whose middle name is the same as her great-grandmother, now proudly carries the torch."

