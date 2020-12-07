Kate Garraway shared the lovely way Ben Shephard's wife Annie Perks has helped her recently in a new interview with her friend and colleague.

The Good Morning Britain star has had a very challenging few months, as her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with COVID-19 back in March and remains in a critical condition.

But Ben has been a great support to the star, and on Monday, Kate revealed that his wife has been a source of comfort, too.

"Annie did come round with a food parcel the other day and it was really delicious," she said.

Referring to her 14-year-old daughter, Kate went on: "Darcey is like, 'when is Annie coming again?'"

Her humble co-star joked: "It was a pre-emptive strike because we wanted to make sure that if we do go over there the larder cannot be bare."

The presenters were chatting ahead of the launch of Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes Awards, which recognises individuals who have gone above and beyond to help people in need.

Kate and Ben will host the ceremony virtually on 17 December, as the campaign marks its fifth anniversary.

The pair are presenting Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes Awards virtually this year

Talking about the nominees, Kate reflected: "It has been so incredible to see people give their valuable free time to help others in need, especially during what has been a horrendous and difficult year."

The mum-of-two, who is also caring for son Billy, 11, went on to talk about some of the things she has missed out on during the pandemic.

The 53-year-old said: "There have been so many missed moments haven’t there? The first one was not having our chocolate Easter egg hunt that my mum organises every year."

Kate went on: "Then there was my birthday and then Billy’s birthday and Derek’s birthday… all those moments. Trying to make the most of them over Zoom and FaceTime."

Kate's husband Derek Draper remains in hospital

The former I'm A Celebrity star continued: "So many people are missing out on such treasured moments, it really does break your heart thinking about it."

Ben agreed, saying: "My cousin’s wedding got called off, my mum’s 75th birthday, we were sort of able to celebrate it loosely but not like you once would have celebrated a 75th."

Thankfully, the pair have helped each other through the ups and downs of lockdown, and Kate expressed what a great friend Ben has been to her this year.

She said: "It’s been phenomenal. For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me… But this year has been another level… He has been amazing."

