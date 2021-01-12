Nicole Richie is not one for sharing family photos on Instagram, but she made an exception this week in celebration of her daughter Harlow's birthday. The star took to social media with a beautiful throwback photo, showing her gently kissing her then-baby daughter’s cheek.

She wrote: "Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen!

"Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world. Now let's go binge watch season 3 of Greys."

Nicole, 39, shares two children with her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden. The couple started dating in December 2006, and welcomed Harlow in January 2008. Their son Sparrow, now 11, was born in September 2009. The following December, Nicole and Joel were married in a magical winter wedding ceremony.

Last year, fans were given a very rare glimpse of Harlow in a snapshot shared by Nicole's half-sister Sofia Richie, and they were blown away by the incredible resemblance between mother and daughter, from their matching curls to their beautiful almond eyes.

Nicole might have grown up in the spotlight as the daughter of Lionel Richie but she has made a conscious decision to shield her own children’s privacy. Asked why she chooses not to share photos of her family on social media, she once explained: "Why? They're busy being kids."

It's an approach that has also been adopted by Nicole's in-laws, Joel's twin Benji Madden and his wife Cameron Diaz. The couple, who were married in January 2015, welcomed their daughter Raddix in December 2019.

They announced her surprise arrival on social media, and confirmed they would not be sharing photos of their daughter with fans.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" Cameron, 48, and Benji, 41, began their announcement on Instagram. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD : )…"

