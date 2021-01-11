Kate Upton delights fans with rare family photo of little daughter Genevieve The model shares her only child with husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton managed to capture a very sweet family moment on her camera at the weekend. The 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share the snapshot which shows her two-year-old daughter Genevieve cuddling up to her dad Justin Verlander as he watches the sunset on the beach. "Moments like this…" she captioned the picture, along with a love heart emoji.

MORE: Kate Upton shows off her curves in incredible bikini photo

The Other Woman actress Kate started dating baseball star Justin in 2014, and after announcing their engagement in 2016, they tied the knot in November of the following year in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed little Genevieve – who they have nicknamed Vivi – in November 2018.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Upton works out with her daughter Genevieve

Shortly before her little girl's second birthday last year, Kate opened up about life at home during lockdown with her 37-year-old husband and their "very opinionated" daughter.

MORE: Guess how much Kate Upton's engagement ring is worth?!

"There's a lot of highs and lows," she confessed to People. "The great side is that Justin and I are home more and get to spend so much quality time with Vivi. And then it just becomes a lot for everyone, including Vivi, just being stuck at home.

Kate shared a sweet snapshot of her husband and daughter on Instagram

"Luckily, the location that we're in is great so we try to get outside as much as possible and go on bike rides and [find] different ways to mix it up," Kate continued. "Going to the barn and having the horses around adds a lot of activities. So that's made things easier [while] trying to stay busy."

MORE: Kate Upton's surprising stress-busting secret

Little Genevieve celebrated her second birthday in November

The Michigan-born star also revealed that the new Disney+ channel has been a bit of a lifesaver. "We're deep in Disney+," she shared, adding that Vivi has a particular love for The Lion King and Bolt.

"She also has picked up a love of the movie, Cars," Kate said. "We have, at least, some different movie options. It's not Frozen every time!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here