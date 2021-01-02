Kate Hudson's 2021 gets off to a hilariously bad start - see what her children did The actress captured the moment on camera

Kate Hudson's 2021 kicked off with a bang - or should that be a scream?

The Almost Famous actress, 41, shared a funny family video on Instagram with her oldest and youngest children and you have to watch it.

In the clip, Kate was driving with Ryder, 16, and Rani in the back seat. Every time her teenage son began singing, however, her daughter would start squealing - and not with joy.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter Rani is hilarious in video with big brother Ryder

Kate could be seen giggling as Rani, two, sat behind her playing with an iPad.

But no sooner did Ryder begin belting out a tune, than she stopped playing to scream and shout "no" at her big brother.

The Fabletics Founder clearly found the funny side of it and captioned the video on her Instagram Stories: "Off to a great start."

The mum-of-three enjoyed a festive season with her kids, her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa and her brother, Oliver Hudson, and his family.

Kate's three children are full of personality

She shared an adorable photo of her children snuggled up on the sofa during the holidays, with Ryder being a doting big bro to his siblings.

Kate's post, captioned "Love is all around," delighted fans - who loved seeing the three siblings home for Christmas.

"Precious," wrote one fan, with another adding: "Seeing your kids love on each other is truly THE BEST."

Kate shares Rani with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

As if that wasn't enough cuteness, Kate added to her brood over Christmas when she took in two Pit Bull puppies.

She showed them off to her fans on social media and explained her big-hearted decision.

"These little babies needed a home for a while over Christmas and I just couldn't say no. Best decision ever #firstfoster #pitbullsareangels #alwaysrescue."

