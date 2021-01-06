Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares rare photo of son – and it's magical The A-lister took to Instagram

It's not often that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares pictures of her son Jack, who she shares with partner Jason Statham, but the A-lister has kicked off the New Year with a magical snap of her three-year-old boy.

Posting a whimsical black and white photo of the little lad surrounded by trees, grass and two adorable deer, the doting mum welcomed 2021, calling it "a new opportunity to create our dreams".

The model also shared some inspiring words by author Tony Robbins.

Jack could be seen on his mum's Instagram

Rosie wrote: "Wishing everyone a happy, healthy 2021 filled with love and gratitude for this new opportunity to create our dreams. Swipe for some words I will be taking with me as we begin this new year spoken by the one and only @tonyrobbins."

The next image featured an important message about not taking things for granted, and is certainly food for thought as we move into a fresh calendar year.

Rosie also shared an extract of writing

A segment of the passage shared by the Mad Max actress read: "Most of our worst problems would be somebody else's greatest dream in most parts of the world, we lose track. Especially if you live in a modern western culture.

"We forget all the grace that surrounds us. We take for granted the streets we drive on that we didn't pave, the books we read that someone else took years to condense. The Internet or the phone that connects us to the world instantly because someone created it or the men and women who died to give us the freedom to make such choices."

