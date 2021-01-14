Lucy Mecklenburgh gets frank about 'messy' reality of motherhood and breastfeeding

Former TOWIE star and co-founder of Results Wellness Lifestyle’s Lucy Mecklenburgh took to Instagram this morning to open up about the effects of social media. She revealed that she needs to see the reality of motherhood online, or else she feels like a “failure”.

In an emotional series of videos, Lucy, who recently became a new mum to her son Roman Ravello with partner Ryan Thomas, talked about being trolled for sharing a video of her breastfeeding. She said: “People are scared of showing real life and struggles on social media because of vile trolls.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh poses with her son baby Roman

She continued: “I need to see real life [on social media] or I would feel like a failure! I love following women that show us the reality of motherhood! The good, the bad and the very messy!”

Talking recently to HELLO! about using social media for good and to spread positivity, Lucy commented: “It’s really important to show real mum life [on social media], like getting zero hours sleep, having to function the next day and juggling work with being a full-time mum.

“Sharing every aspect gives so much support to other mums who might have become disillusioned seeing accounts that look so perfect all the time.” We totally agree!

