Alex Jones' son pulls apart her purse in hilarious new photo The One Show host took to Instagram

Alex Jones' son Teddy was causing mischief on Thursday, pulling out every single item in his mum's purse!

The One Show host shared a photo of her little lad going through her wallet, and Teddy certainly caused quite a mess.

"Don’t you just love when they do this?" Alex sarcastically wrote alongside the snap.

MORE: Matt Baker astounds fans with incredible artistic talent

All of the contents of the Welsh presenter's purse – from receipts to credit cards – could be seen scattered on the table in front of Teddy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals her new vegan diet

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their first son Teddy in 2017, and in 2019 they became parents for the second time after welcoming another son, Kit.

RELATED: Alex Jones sparks major fan reaction after sharing hilarious photo of husband Charlie

Alex shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Alex Jones reveals more of home than ever before – see photos

The 43-year-old often shares photos of her two boys, however, she avoids posting their faces on social media to protect their privacy.

Alex's fans love that she shares both the highs and lows of parenting, with the veteran presenter often asking her followers for help when it comes to her motherhood journey.

Alex and her husband

Last month, Alex revealed that she had arranged a settling session at nursery for little Kit, in order to make things "smoother" when the New Year arrives.

Alex explained that she had found the experience difficult.

"So this morning, I am doing Kit's first settling session in nursery, on his own," she shared. "Oh, it's really hard because of, obviously COVID and stuff.

"I couldn't go in with him, so I handed him over at the door and he was so upset," Alex added.

"But he's a COVID baby and he's not used to seeing other people really. Hopefully, it will make it a bit smoother in January – so I've decided, right come on, I'll go for a run and it's actually lovely."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.