Alex Jones left her followers in stitches after sharing a funny photo of her husband Charlie Thomson. The snap saw her partner balancing horizontally on the bathroom tub with his legs still hanging outside their bathroom window - although his reasons for doing so remain unknown.

Nevertheless, the picture offered some light-hearted entertainment to the One Show host's followers. In the caption, Alex joked: "The only photo I took today."

Her former colleague Matt Baker was quick to reply, saying: "So Charlie’s learning how to tap dance in lockdown... nice lift." One fan teased: "Did you explain to him that when you "plank" it's supposed to be on a flat floor?" Various others left a series of laughing emojis.

The hilarious post comes shortly after Alex and Charlie celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve. To mark the special occasion, the presenter shared a gorgeous, previously unseen photo. "How it started... and how it's going. Yesterday was a double whammy for us. NYE and our 5th wedding anniversary," she said.

"The first, the best day of our lives with all our family and friends and 5 years later a much more low key affair, but no less important as we recognised a milestone and how especially lucky we are to have survived the last year despite what 2020 threw at us all."

She added: "Not everybody was so lucky and I hope that 2021 will bring lots more happiness and smiles especially to those who have been through so much. Let's look forward particularly to some ACTUAL hugs in the not too distant future when we can all be face to face with those we love. Until then, hold on best you can xx."

Since their wedding, the couple welcomed their first son Teddy in January 2017 before becoming parents to little Kit two years later.

