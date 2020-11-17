Alex Jones shares sneak peek into adventurous morning with son Teddy - and it will surprise you! The One Show host is a doting mum to two boys

Having returned to the One Show recently after her self-isolation period, mornings in Alex Jones' household have certainly been very fun. The TV presenter took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse into her home life with her eldest son Teddy, who was seen dressed in a Spiderman outfit.

"Morning," she simply wrote alongside a short clip of her three-year-old son showing off his superhero moves.

During this past year, Alex has been busy balancing her busy career with being a mum to her two young children. She shares little Teddy and one-year-old Kit with husband Charlie Thomson.

The doting mum-of-two often speaks frankly about motherhood with her fans, and opened up in January about how she was adjusting to new sleeping arrangements following the arrival of Kit.

Alex has also revealed that she tries not to put too much pressure on herself when it comes to motherhood. Speaking to Good Housekeeping back in February, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it.

Alex and Charlie have been married since 2015

"Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

However, Alex recently admitted it had been challenging at times during the coronavirus pandemic. In July, she told The Telegraph's Stella Magazine: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

Despite feeling this, Alex revealed she feels fortunate to be able to balance work and home life. She added: "I guess I just sort of crack on, really. I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

