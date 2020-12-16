Alex Jones shares parenting struggle after leaving baby Kit at nursery for the first time The TV star is a doting mum to two young sons

Alex Jones has shared an honest post about parenting - which many of her fans will be able to relate to.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the One Show host revealed she had arranged a settling session at nursery for little Kit, aged one, in order to make things "smoother" when the New Year arrives.

"So this morning, I am doing Kit's first settling session in nursery, on his own," she shared. "Oh, it's really hard because of, obviously COVID and stuff.

"I couldn't go in with him, so I handed him over at the door and he was so upset," the TV star added. "But he's a COVID baby and he's not used to seeing other people really. Hopefully, it will make it a bit smoother in January – so I've decided, right come on, I'll go for a run and it's actually lovely."

Alex, 43, also shares three-year-old Teddy with her husband Charlie Thomson. The couple welcomed their second child in May 2019.

Announcing the happy news at the time, Alex wrote: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.

Alex and husband Charlie share two young sons together

"Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

Alex and Charlie have since been enjoying life as a family of four, although the Welsh TV presenter previously admitted it had been challenging at times balancing work with parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine in July, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

However, the star also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to balance work and home life. She went on to add: "I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

