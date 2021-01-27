Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan raids her wardrobe – and she's not impressed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is not only taking after his mum in terms of pursuing a career in acting, but he has also inherited her fashion sense. The Chicago actress was left unimpressed on Tuesday after her son raided her wardrobe at home.

Catherine took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the 20-year-old standing against the backdrop of a graffiti wall wearing a casual black and white striped T-shirt, blue jeans, an Adidas cap and, of course, a face mask.

But the latter actually belonged to his mum! "My son has my favorite mask!" she wrote, referring to the black design which featured red lips and a tongue pulling a face. Inspired by Catherine and Dylan's mask? A similar style is available to buy online for as little as £9.73.

Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas are parents to Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, while Michael is also father to Cameron Douglas, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

The family isolated in New York following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and Catherine previously revealed in a social media Q&A what they had been up to during their time at home.

Catherine's son wore her favourite face mask

"Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

When asked about the positives of lockdown, Catherine added: "Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."

The Mask of Zorro star even previously admitted that she has loved watching her children grow up during their teenage years.

In an interview on the Today show, she confessed: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness."

Catherine continued: "It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

