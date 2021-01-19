Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas meet grandson Ryder for first time - see photo The touching moment was captured beautifully

Michael Douglas finally met his one month old grandson for the first time - and the doting grandpa shared a beautiful photo of the touching moment.

The iconic, 76-year-old actor and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones shared last month that he had become a grandfather again after his son Cameron Douglas welcomed his first son Ryder.

In the adorable snap, Michael is cradling his very young grandson with a burp cloth draped over his shoulder with a bottle in his hand, and little Ryder looking sweetly on.

“First time I’ve seen my month old grandson, Ryder!” he captioned the black and white photo.

This is Michael's second grandchild. Ryder's sister, three year old Lua was his first.

Michael Douglas' first meeting with his grandson Ryder was captured beautifully

Catherine Zeta-Jones helped mark the happy news of Ryder's arrival in late December. Reposting a beautiful family photo of Cameron, his girlfriend Viviane Thibes – who was cradling their newborn son Ryder – and their three-year-old daughter Lua, Catherine shared her excitement over the new addition to the family.

"And a new Douglas is born!!!!! Welcome to the world Ryder T Douglas," she captioned the image on her Instagram Story. The Oscar-winning actress and Michael – who is now a grandfather of two – also shared some hilarious comments under Cameron's post of the same image.

Pointing out how unamused little Lua appears in the family photo over her little brother's arrival, Catherine wrote: "Lua's Face! Like......'whatever.......' Hilarious! Congrats!!" Michael added: "So happy for Vivian and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present."

Cameron is 76-year-old Michael's only child with his first wife Diandra Luker; the former couple were married from 1977 until 1995.

He has two half-siblings – Dylan Michael, 20, and Carys Zeta, 17, from Michael's marriage to Catherine.

Cameron Douglas welcomed his first son Ryder, and Catherine re-shared the beuatiful announcement

Cameron was previously sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related offences in 2010, but his term was extended further after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail.

He was placed in solitary confinement from 2012 until 2014 and was released to a halfway house in August 2016. The actor and Viviane were first pictured together in 2016.

