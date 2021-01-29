Kate Middleton reveals her worst homeschooling subject – and parents will relate The Duchess isn't fond of one particular topic

Parents across the country are currently battling with the joy that is homeschooling - and now the Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she finds it just as tough as us.

The wife of Prince William joined a virtual discussion on Tuesday with three parents, whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, along with the school's headteacher to discuss parenthood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate told the group how she has found parenting over the past year 'exhausting' and even revealed which homeschool subject she finds hard going with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Duchess Kate discusses parenting in the pandemic

During a series of exercises, the parents were asked to rate their maths ability after several months of homeschooling. Kate has won our hearts by admitted she's a "minus five" at maths, while the others mums and dads gave themselves an "eight".

The down-to-earth Duchess Kate laughed and replied: "That’s pretty good! I am obviously right at the bottom of the class." We wonder if Prince William is the maths whizz in the household and perhaps Kate focusses more on English and the arts?

Kate on the call with other parents

The mother-of-three spoke further of the task of parenting in lockdown, saying: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted".

The Cambridge family

The group was then asked to write down who had been the biggest support to them during the pandemic, to which Kate paid tribute to her husband by holding up the word 'William'.

She added: "Despite all the challenges facing us, whether it's feeling a lot more hectic or pushed within the patience spectrum, it’s been so lovely to hear from all of you. I know how challenging it is juggling work, home life, school life and everything else that you as parents are doing, so really well done."

