Stacey Solomon shares adorable moment with son Rex – and parents will relate The Loose Women star is hanging on to the toddler phase!

Who remembers their child's first hair cut? It's a huge milestone for any parent and one that really tugs at the heartstrings. Mums and dads often leave it as long as possible to trim their little one's soft locks, with many keeping a curl of hair as a precious memento.

So we really feel for Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, who is enjoying every moment of her one-year-old son Rex's strawberry blonde baby hair.

In the video clip, which Stacey shared on her Instagram Stories, she told fans: "This is my favourite thing in the world, I could brush his hair all day. I never want to cut it either because once you cut their hair they look about 12 years old."

We know exactly what you mean Stacey! Rex looked to be enjoying having his hair brushed gently by his mum as he sat by the fireplace watching Peppa Pig on the telly.

Stacey brushes son Rex's hair

The mother and son also played a fun game peek-a-boo in the kitchen, with Stacey posting another cute clip.

As Stacey walks into her kitchen, she says: "There is something very strange living in my cupboard." When she opens the door she finds a super cute Rex sitting amongst the pots and pans in his new hiding place, looking extremely pleased with himself!

Cute Rex hides in the saucepan cupboard!

Stacey, who is also mum to Zach, 12, Leighton, eight, recently revealed how she'd love to have more children with her husband-to-be Joe Swash.

Responding to a question about future babies on her Instagram Stories, the former X Factor star responded: "I live for these humans. They are my heart, my soul, my reason for everything. Joe and I would LOVE more if we are lucky enough one day… but for now, with everything going on we are just trying our best to keep our head above the water with our boys."